Matthew Lugo drove in four runs, Phillip Sikes hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the sixth inning, and the Portland Sea Dogs extended their winning streak to four games with a 6-2 victory Saturday afternoon against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in an Eastern League game at Hadlock Field.

After back-to-back two-out doubles by Mickey Gasper and Sikes broke a 1-1 tie, Lugo belted his third home run of the season to make it 4-1.

Lugo added a two-run double in the eighth, giving him nine RBI in the last four games.

Hunter Dobbins allowed just four hits and one run over six innings to earn his first win of the season. Felix Cepeda worked the last two innings for his third save.

Marcelo Mayer went 0 for 5, ending his 10-game hitting streak.

The Sea Dogs have won eight of their last nine after opening the season with three losses.

