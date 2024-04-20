BIDDEFORD – Philip E. Mullin Sr. passed away on April 7, 2024 just days shy of his 81st birthday. He was born on April 11, 1943 at Mercy Hospital in Portland, son of the late John H. Mullin Sr. and Marion H. (Lee) Mullin.

Phil grew up in Portland with his two older siblings that predeceased him, John “Jack” Mullin Jr. and Nancy (Mullin) Viles. He graduated from Deering High School in 1961 and received a degree from the College of Agriculture at the University of Maine in 1963.

He served in the Air National Guard from 1963-1972. He loved to tell stories about working on Wainwright Farm on Richmond Island and treacherous crossings of the Breakwater.

Phil married Elizabeth Murray in 1965 and they raised two children together for about the next 30 years in Cape. He was very active in the town, including serving as a volunteer fire fighter for Engine 2 for over a decade. He worked for the Public Works Department in the City of Portland from 1965 to 1982 before taking a position as the Director of Public Works in the Town of Cape Elizabeth. Later in life he lived in the Biddeford-Saco area, worked for Portland Shellfish and drove a semi truck on short haul routes around New England.

Phil was known as a loving, kind and gentle giant of a man with a mischievous twinkle in his eye, a wicked sense of humor, and loved to have fun. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, shooting off fireworks, spending time with his children, and travelling in the motor home with the family. He spent his final years at Southridge Rehabilitation in Biddeford, where you would most often find him under the canopy, doing word search puzzles, listening to the radio, watching the birds, and feeding the chipmunks. He was happiest when playing Bingo, going to his beloved Walmart, or tooling around outside the facility in any sort of weather, day and night. He always joked with other residents and the staff, many of whom he loved like family. He could take teasing just as well as he dished it out, often saying as he’d laugh, “I just can’t take the pressure.”

His children want to recognize the devoted and loving staff at Southridge for caring for him so compassionately in his years there, we are in your debt for all the times you went above and beyond to help our Dad be happy and to call Southridge home in his final years.

He leaves behind his devoted daughter, Kimberly (Eric) Pierce, loving son, Philip (Ronda) Mullin, Jr.; grandchildren, Ryan, Amanda and Andrew Mullin, and his honorary granddaughter, Candise Hall; along with many nieces and nephews.

His memorial page to share online memories and condolences can be found at: http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

