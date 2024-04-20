PORTLAND – William James “Jimmy” Huff, 75, of Portland, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2024.

Jimmy was born on April 28, 1948, the only child and beloved son of the late Bernadette June “Junie” Huff. As a young child, Jimmy was diagnosed with Polio and endured multiple surgeries that resulted in lifelong disabilities. He persevered throughout life in every way, never letting challenges slow him down and living his entire life in Portland’s Munjoy Hill neighborhood.

Jimmy graduated from Portland High School in 1966 and went on to be a lifelong employee of the Boys & Girls Club in Portland, dedicating over 40 years to the Boys & Girls Club community. He would walk to work nearly every day, always making time for a quick stop for a few scratch tickets on the way home. He will be remembered for his generosity and loyalty to all who knew him.

The simple things in life brought him so much joy. He loved a good horserace at Scarborough Downs, Italian sandwiches, and Tony’s Donuts. Jimmy was a diehard Boston sports fan, with the Boston Celtics being his favorite. His greatest joy was watching the Celtics in his home with his cousin Stephen.

Jimmy is survived and will be missed by his cousins Stephen Kierstead of Falmouth, and Stephanie Quinn of Norwell, Mass. He was a very big part of their childhood as Jimmy always made it known that the door was always open for them. He is also survived by his cousin Paul Anthony of Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Private burial will take place at a later date. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Jimmy’s online guest book.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous