TRACK AND FIELD

Lewiston’s Isaiah Harris teamed up with Brannon Kidder, Brandon Miller and Henry Wynne to set a world record in the medley relay Friday night at the Oregon Relays in Eugene, Oregon.

Harris ran a split of 1 minute, 45.75 seconds in the 800-meter leg. The team finished with a time of 9:14.58 in the 4,000-meter race, breaking the record of 9:15.50 set by an American team in 2015.

Kidder opened with a 1,200-meter leg of 2:49.60, and Miller followed with a 400-meter leg of 46.60. After Harris’ leg, Wynne ran 3:52.64 over the final 1,600.

DIAMOND LEAGUE: Armand Duplantis broke his own world record in the pole vault when he cleared 6.24 meters – 20 feet, 5 inches – at the season-opening meet in Xiamen, China.

It’s the eighth time that the Olympic and two-time world champion has surpassed the world record.

TENNIS

MUGURUZA RETIRES: Two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza announced she’s retiring from professional tennis at age 30 after an extended time away from the court.

Muguruza beat Serena Williams in the 2016 French Open final and Venus Williams in the 2017 Wimbledon final, making her the only player to defeat each Williams sister in a Grand Slam title match.

BARCELONA OPEN: Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet in consecutive clay-court finals after they won semifinals in Spain.

Ruud beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 7-6 (6), 6-4, and Tsitsipas rallied past Dusan Lajovic, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Tsitsipas defeated Ruud in straight sets last weekend in the Monte Carlo final.

PORSCHE GRAND PRIX: Elena Rybakina defeated top-ranked Iga Świątek 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the final in Stuttgart, Germany, and end Swiatek’s hopes of a third consecutive title.

Rybakina will play Marta Kostyuk in Sunday’s final after the 27th-ranked Ukrainian defeated Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Jonathan Drouin for their first-round playoff series against Winnipeg because of a lower-body injury.

Drouin, 29, set a career high with 56 points this season (19 goals, 37 assists).

Game 1 of the series is Sunday.

SOCCER

FA CUP: Bernardo Silva’s 84th-minute goal fired Manchester City into the FA Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester United meets Coventry in the other semifinal on Sunday. The final is on May 25.

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Chelsea handed defending champion Barcelona a rare home defeat, and Lyon produced a stunning comeback with three late goals to down Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in the first leg of their semifinals.

Erin Cuthbert’s 40th-minute goal was enough for Chelsea to win 1-0 and inflict Barcelona’s first home loss in five years.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen of Red Bull took the pole = for the Chinese Grand Prix, just hours after winning the first F1 sprint of the season.

Teammate Sergio Perez will start alongside Verstappen on the front row Sunday, with Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and Lando Norris of McLaren on the second row. Verstappen turned a fast lap of 1 minute, 33.660 seconds – 0.322 ahead of Perez.

OLYMPICS

SWIMMING: The world’s top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated.

The World Anti-Doping Agency said the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agency the positives were the result of contamination.

