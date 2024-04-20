A University of Maine graduate student went to the hospital for minor injuries after being struck by a university vehicle on the Orono campus Friday.

The student was struck by the vehicle while walking on Long Road at about 9:24 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from the university released Friday afternoon.

“The student reports that they are at a local hospital with minor injuries,” the statement said.

The vehicle involved was a Chevrolet Express van operated by a university employee.

Emergency services, including the Orono Fire Department, University Volunteer Ambulance Corps, University of Maine Police Department, Orono Police Department and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

An investigation is being conducted by university police with assistance from the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction unit. Any witnesses to the incident are encouraged to contact Lt. Noel Santiago at noel.santiago@maine.edu.

Shelby Hartin, director of communications for UMaine, said the university had no additional information to share beyond the statement released Friday.

Counseling services and support are available for students, faculty or staff who may have been affected. The counseling center can be reached at 207-581-1392, and the Dean of Students Office can be reached at 207-581-1406.

Related Headlines UMaine student hit by university vehicle on Orono campus

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous