A student at the University of Maine Orono was hit by a university-owned vehicle on campus Friday morning.

The student was hit on Long Road at 9:24 a.m., school officials said in a statement.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and their family has been notified.

The university has not released any information about the student, their injuries, or the driver and vehicle involved.

“An investigation is underway and more details will be released when they become available,” the university said in the statement. “Our thoughts are with the student and their family.”

Any witnesses to the incident are being asked to contact Lt. Noel Santiago at noel.santiago@maine.edu.

