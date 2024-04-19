Portland police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman who died at the Cumberland County Jail this month but have not released details of her death.

A correctional officer found Bridgett Toulan, 47, of Portland, unresponsive during routine rounds on April 10 and called for assistance, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. The jail’s medical staff was unable to revive Toulan.

“The death is still under investigation at this point,” Brad Nadeau, a Portland police spokesman, said on Friday.

Portland police, the Maine Department of Corrections and the state medical examiner’s office are conducting that investigation.

According to an obituary published on Dignity Memorial, Toulan was the mother to four children and “adored being surrounded by family and friends. She loved spending summers at the beach with her cousins and going to concerts with her friends.”

Toulan was arrested on April 8 on several drug-related charges, including possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, and operating under the influence, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office records.

Toulan was born in Baltimore and funeral services are slated for 10 a.m. April 23 in Catonsville, Maryland.

Toulan’s death was the second at the Portland jail in less than a month. Darren Laney Jr., 37, was found unresponsive in his cell on March 22, and efforts to revive him failed.

