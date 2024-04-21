A New Hampshire man is in custody Sunday after a string of reported armed robberies at southern Maine churches.

Maine State Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Conor McGlone.

In a news release, police said that a man asked for money and pointed a gun at people in church parking lots in Parsonsfield and Baldwin on Sunday morning.

Police were able to locate a car matching the description of one seen at the Baldwin church. As police approached the car, the driver fled, veering off the road, plowing through a fence and eventually driving through a field in Bridgton before police were able to stop him. The man, who police identified as McGlone, then jumped out of the car and ran into the woods, where he was caught, police said.

McGlone was taken to Bridgton Hospital and is expected to be booked into the York County Jail.

