Early on Sunday morning, Sue Salisbury, owner of The Daily Grind, a busy coffee shop in Westbrook, arrived at her shop to find it had been robbed.

“I came in this morning to open up around 5:30 and I noticed there was stuff everywhere inside,” she said. She noticed that the air-conditioning unit had been pushed in, apparently because someone had broken in.

Salisbury posted photos of the mess left from the break-in on Facebook: some toppled shelves, sugar packets strewn across the floor, and the AC unit on the ground.

Salisbury said just under $500 of cash was stolen, but their espresso and coffee machines were untouched.

In 2018, Salisbury’s daughter was robbed at gunpoint while working at the shop. She said this incident brought back memories of that scary time, but she felt grateful that nobody was in the shop this time.

“We do so much for the community, and I wish people knew, if it was somebody who just needed some food or some help we would have just helped them,” she said.

The shop was able to open at 8 AM on Sunday, only an hour later than usual, and police were on the scene early taking photos. Salisbury said the police were very responsive and helpful and that nearby business owners had also offered support. Even customers came to the shop offering cash and support, she said.

The Westbrook Police Department did not respond to requests for comment.

