GORHAM – Barbara Agnes (MacDonald) Susi, 94, died on April 17, 2024.
Barbara was born in Worcester, Mass. She lived in New London, Conn. and moved to the Villages from Waterford, Conn. in 1991. She then moved to Gorham House in Gorham, Maine in 2013.
Barbara was a retired payroll manager for the General Dynamics Corporation (Electric Boat Division). At the Villages, she was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church, the Connecticut Club, the Irish Club and volunteered with the Special Olympics.
She enjoyed reading, golf, vacations in Vermont, camping, traveling and in the Villages bocce, shuffle board and hosting parties.
She enjoyed spending quality time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandsons.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, David A. Susi.
Barbara is survived by her son, Scott Susi, of Gorham, daughter, Linda (Russell) Valvo, Fredonia, N.Y.; sister, Bridget C. Hoss, Waterford, Conn.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham, on Thursday, April 25 at 11 a.m. Internment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. at a later date.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Maine Medical Center and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their excellent care and compassion for the last weeks of Barbara’s life. Also thank you to Gorham House which was her home for the last 11 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House,
11 Hunnewell Rd.,
Scarborough, ME 04074
