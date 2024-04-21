KENNEBUNKPORT – Retired Rabbi William J. Leffler II died April 18, 2024 at home. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kathryn “Ki” Leffler. He was a full-time resident of Goose Rocks Beach since 1994.

Rabbi Leffler was born in New York City, N.Y. in 1929 and grew up in Eastchester, N.Y. He was a graduate of New Rochelle High School and Dartmouth College, class of ’51. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, as the Korean War was occurring. His last station was in Shreveport, La. where he met his wife, Alana, a teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing. They were married in 1954, as he began his rabbinic studies at Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Temple Beth Jacob in Concord, N.H. was Rabbi Leffler’s first congregation. He then became the rabbi for Temple Adath Israel in Lexington, Ky. where he remained until retirement. Alana was then the principle of The Hearing and Speech Center in Lexington, Ky. and not ready to retire, so Rabbi Leffler studied and became a Certified Financial Planner with Moneywatch Advisors. He liked to say his careers were similar in that they both involved handholding.

Education, teaching, and reading were always top interests for him. He was on the board of the library in every city he lived in, was president of the Friends of the Library for the state of Kentucky and was also a member of Libraries USA. He was especially pleased when a former member of his congregation, David Wirtschafter, became the rabbi at Temple Adath Israel in Lexington.

Always a proud and connected member of his Dartmouth class of ’51 he was awarded their “Spirit Award” in 2019.

Losing Alana to cancer in 1991, led Rabbi Leffler to fulfill the long-planned move to Maine, to the home at Goose Rocks Beach they had owned for many years.

He married his special friend, Ki, in 1994 and they moved to Maine together.

While Rabbi Leffler did not have a congregation in Maine, he did enjoy officiating at many destination weddings and providing services on cruise ships.

Ever the volunteer, Rabbi Leffler was an Adult Ed teacher for Congregation Bet Ha’am in South Portland, a member and past president of the Kennebunkport Rotary Club, treasurer/board member of the Louis T Graves Memorial Library, driver for Meals on Wheels and committee member of the celebration of Kennebunkport’s 350th anniversary. He performed twice at Pecha Kucha.

Rabbi Leffler will be remembered by many at Goose Rocks Beach for his scouring of trash and recycling bins for deposit return worthy items. The monies were then donated to Rotary International. His record one summer was $600!!

Rabbi Leffler was predeceased by his parents Marjorie (Ballin) Leffler and William J. Leffler; his brother, Walter H. Leffler; and wife, Alana (Alperin) Leffler.

He is survived by his combined family of daughter, Carrie Cooker (Paul) of Tunbridge, Vt., daughter, Edie Chernack (Lance) of Vernon, Conn., son, William Leffler III (Jim Young) of Philadelphia, Pa., and stepson, Don Blevins, Jr. of Lexington, Ky.; niece, Nancy Newman (Andy) of Asbury Park, N.J. and nephew, Wally Leffler (Pam) of Wells; grandchildren David, John, Tani, Alex, Jacob, Eli and Jodi.

The family would like all to know their deep gratitude for all the caring and talent at the SMHC Primary Care, Wound Clinic and Hospital, St. Andre’s Health Care and Compassus Hospice Care.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Congregation Bet Ha’am, 81 Westbrook St., South Portland. Shiva will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Congregation Bet Ha’am.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Rabbi Leffler’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to: Congregation Bet Ha’am,

81 Westbrook St.,

South Portland, ME 04106.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library,

18 Maine St.,

Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

Kennebunkport Rotary Club,

(Polio Eradication Fund),

P.O. Box 1167,

Kennebunkport, ME 04046

