WELLS – Zoe Ann Moulton, 87, of Wells, passed away at her residence Friday, April 19, 2024 following a period of failing health.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells. A memorial service will take place 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, with interment to follow in Ocean View Cemetery, Wells.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Zoe’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions
may be made to
Safe Haven Humane Society
P.O. Box 91
Wells, ME 04090
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.