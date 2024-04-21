WELLS – Zoe Ann Moulton, 87, of Wells, passed away at her residence Friday, April 19, 2024 following a period of failing health.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells. A memorial service will take place 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, with interment to follow in Ocean View Cemetery, Wells.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Zoe’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions

may be made to

Safe Haven Humane Society

P.O. Box 91

Wells, ME 04090