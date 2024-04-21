Visitors climb the rocks surrounding the historic Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Bristol Saturday, April 20. Kristian Moravec / The Times Record

After a steep climb up a spiraling staircase and small ladder, the top of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse reveals a breathtaking 360-degree view of southern Bristol and the Gulf of Maine.

“You’ll never work with a prettier view,” said Dominick Pucci, a volunteer at the fully functional lighthouse. “I find being on the water so calming.”

Lighthouse volunteer Dominick Pucci points to a map of Maine’s coastline which features 65 lighthouses, according to the Maine Tourism Association. Kristian Moravec / The Times Record

Pucci has been volunteering for Friends of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, the organization that takes care of the Coast Guard–owned structure, for nearly seven years. The group is a chapter of the American Lighthouse Foundation and now seeks volunteers to help run operations.

The location, which dates back to the early 1800s, is one of a few of the 65 lighthouses in Maine that opens daily for the summer, making it an ideal spot for over 20,000 Midcoast travelers to drop by in the season. As a result, a robust team of lighthouse lovers is needed to keep the doors open.

Docents will be expected to work at least one 3.5-hour shift per week providing lighthouse history to guests. Being local to the area is not required, Pucci said, but the ideal candidate should be willing to learn the location’s background and engage with tourists.

The goal is to bring on 12 volunteers for the summer season, Pucci said. Those interested can email pemaquidpointlighthousefriends@gmail.com.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
bristol maine, lighthouse, Times Record, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles