Sagadahoc Preservation, Inc. will host “Tea with Gussie Donnell and Friends,” a historically rich at 1 p.m. April 28.

When the arching doors of SPI’s Winter Street Center (880 Washington St., Bath) open, ticket holders will be guided to their seats by volunteers. After everyone has been served tea and cookies, three local historians — Ellen Whiting, Joan Knight and Irene Drago — will take the stage to imagine the voices of Gussie Donnell, Emma Deering and Eleanor Percy. In turn, they’ll be describing the lives of these notable women and the glory days of their fathers’ wooden-hull shipbuilding yards from the vantage point of 1940.

“Tea with Gussie Donnell and Friends” will view America’s maritime history through the lens of women, not men, and that will add a new twist to a fabulous story.

Tickets are $25 per person or $15 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased at sagadahocpreservation.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: