Gussie Donnell, the daughter of a prominent Bath shipbuilder, is pictured in her wedding gown, circa 1895. Gussie is one of three notable women featured in a historically rich event, “Tea with Gussie Donnell and Friends” on April 28 at the Winter Street Center in Bath. Photo courtesy of Maine Maritime Museum

Sagadahoc Preservation, Inc. will host “Tea with Gussie Donnell and Friends,” a historically rich at 1 p.m. April 28.

When the arching doors of SPI’s Winter Street Center (880 Washington St., Bath) open, ticket holders will be guided to their seats by volunteers. After everyone has been served tea and cookies, three local historians — Ellen Whiting, Joan Knight and Irene Drago — will take the stage to imagine the voices of Gussie Donnell, Emma Deering and Eleanor Percy. In turn, they’ll be describing the lives of these notable women and the glory days of their fathers’ wooden-hull shipbuilding yards from the vantage point of 1940.

“Tea with Gussie Donnell and Friends” will view America’s maritime history through the lens of women, not men, and that will add a new twist to a fabulous story.

Tickets are $25 per person or $15 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased at sagadahocpreservation.org.

