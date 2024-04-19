OneBeat, one of the year’s most exciting presentations at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath, is set for May 10, when 25 musicians from 19 countries will gather on the Main Stage.

“This will be an exhilarating musical escapade,” Artistic and Executive Director Matthew Glassman said.

OneBeat brings together musicians from all over the world to the U.S. Every year, fellowships are awarded for a two-week residency in writing, producing and performing original music focused on arts-based civic and social engagement. This is followed by a national tour.

“Join us as we experience the fruits of this month-long odyssey of exploration and connection,” Glassman said.

“The soul stirring folk melodies of Saudi Arabia intertwine with explosive sounds of Nairobi, mesmerizing melodies of the Japanese Sho, and infectious samba rhythms of Buenos Aires.”

Launched in 2012 by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, OneBeat invites young musicians to apply for free 30-day fellowships to develop and rehearse original music followed by a 14-day tour. OneBeat has worked with over 500 fellows from 68 countries, producing over 300 events and workshops throughout the U.S. and the world.

OneBeat musicians then return to their home countries to develop projects linked to music-driven social enterprises designed to make a positive impact on local communities.

Samer Etienne, a native of Lebanon, describes his experience: “What I have discovered through this project is how close you become with people just through the gift of music. You share that gift with someone else, and that exchange is the most amazing dialogue anyone can have with anyone else.”

Another Fellow, Paul Pissety Sagna, was so inspired by his OneBeat experience he created a youth center and recording studio in his hometown outside Dakar, Senegal.

“Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable evening celebrating unity, diversity, and the transformative power of music,” Glassman says. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the center, 804 Washington Street. Suggested donation is $25. For more information, call (207) 442-8455, log on to chocolatechurcharts.org, or stop by the office, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This weekend, April 19-21, there no shows scheduled. On Friday, April 26, Heather Maloney will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Studio Two, a Beatles tribute band, will perform May 11 at 7:30 p.m. (tickets are $20 in advance, $22 the day of the show). David, Luke and Will Mallett take the stage on May 17 at 7:30 p.m. (tickets are $30 in advance, $35 the day of the show).

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

