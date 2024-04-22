FOLLOW THIS Account: Benjamin Williamson Photography Platform: Instagram Followers: 37,400

Bath-based photographer Benjamin Williamson discovered a passion for photography in 2012 and started his Instagram page two years later.

What started as a hobby, inspired by what he saw on nature walks and hikes while he was a bartender in Topsham, morphed into a full-time profession.

From 2016 to 2022, Williamson was on staff at Down East magazine as photo editor, staff photographer and adventure leader.

You can see Williamson’s work on display at several Maine businesses, including Maine Medical Center, Intermed and Bangor Savings Bank.

Williamson sells prints of his work on his website.

