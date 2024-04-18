Saco River Theatre opens its season with “A Murder is Announced,” and you can see it this weekend (or next) in Buxton. The play is about what happens when a newspaper in a small village runs an announcement about an upcoming murder, complete with exact details.

Hey vinyl fans, have you figured out your game plan for Record Store Day on Saturday? Here’s an interview with the guy who came up with the idea, Chris Brown from Bull Moose.

Related What the man who started Record Store Day buys on vinyl

Earth Day is on Monday and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it this weekend. Head to Payson Park in Portland Saturday morning for a family friendly gathering with food trucks, outdoor activities, music and more. Green ME Up Earth Day Celebration in Freeport is also Saturday, and it includes a rock climbing wall and science projects.

Related Save the planet and have fun with these Earth Day events

Free diver Mandy Sumner dove into what her ideal day in Maine would look like, and it should come as a surprise to no one that she loves to be by the ocean. Sumner would also visit Boulangerie in Kennebunk for a blueberry scone and Barnacle Billy’s in Ogunquit for some rum punch. Follow her footsteps through York County and hit up her favorite hot spots.

The weekend is packed with several live music options, including Badfish – A Tribute to Sublime Saturday at the State Theatre.

Bath artist Kharris B creates eye-catching mixed media assemblages. Her show “ConStruct: The Art of Assemblage” opens on Friday at Meetinghouse Arts in Freeport.

If it’s between noon and 9 p.m., you have our permission to drop everything and head to Red’s Dairy Freeze in South Portland for a tasty treat called the Boston Shake. You won’t find it listed on the posted menu but the two-desserts-in-one creation is frequently ordered by those in the know. You’re now in the know that a soft serve sundae floating on top of a milkshake exists. The rest is up to you.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous