Jennifer Porter as Miss Letitia Blacklock and Josh Brassard as Inspector Craddock in “A Murder is Announced” at Saco River Theatre. Photo by Dana Packard

Saco River Theatre opens its season with “A Murder is Announced,” and you can see it this weekend (or next) in Buxton. The play is about what happens when a newspaper in a small village runs an announcement about an upcoming murder, complete with exact details.

Related

A murder at Saco River Theatre, Maine Comic & Toy Con and Mineral, Gem & Jewelry Show

Chris Brown from Bull Moose in his element. Photo by David Terwilliger

Hey vinyl fans, have you figured out your game plan for Record Store Day on Saturday? Here’s an interview with the guy who came up with the idea, Chris Brown from Bull Moose.

Related

What the man who started Record Store Day buys on vinyl

Tate Turner, 2, of Falmouth and Foster Sandzen, 3, of Portland push an electric lawnmower around during the Earth Day event at Payson Park last year. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Earth Day is on Monday and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it this weekend. Head to Payson Park in Portland Saturday morning for a family friendly gathering with food trucks, outdoor activities, music and more. Green ME Up Earth Day Celebration in Freeport is also Saturday, and it includes a rock climbing wall and science projects.

Related

Save the planet and have fun with these Earth Day events

Free diver Mandy Sumner set a world record in Norway recently for swimming under ice. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

Free diver Mandy Sumner dove into what her ideal day in Maine would look like, and it should come as a surprise to no one that she loves to be by the ocean. Sumner would also visit Boulangerie in Kennebunk for a blueberry scone and Barnacle Billy’s in Ogunquit for some rum punch. Follow her footsteps through York County and hit up her favorite hot spots.

Related

Freediver Mandy Sumner’s perfect day has to have ocean views

 

Badfish – A Tribute to Sublime plays the songs of Sublime with some originals mixed in. Photo by Chad Martel

The weekend is packed with several live music options, including Badfish – A Tribute to Sublime Saturday at the State Theatre.

Related

A Sublime tribute, Judas Priest, and more upcoming shows

“Perception,” by Kathryn Brill at her home studio in Bath on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Brill makes mixed media assemblage under the name, “Kharris B” and has her first solo exhibition at Meetinghouse Arts Gallery in Freeport this month. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Bath artist Kharris B creates eye-catching mixed media assemblages. Her show “ConStruct: The Art of Assemblage” opens on Friday at Meetinghouse Arts in Freeport.

Related

Coyote teeth, moss, clock gears: Find it all in this Bath artist’s studio

The Boston Shake at Red’s Dairy Freeze. You can combine any kind of sundae with any shake to create your own version. Photo by Ray Routhier

If it’s between noon and 9 p.m., you have our permission to drop everything and head to Red’s Dairy Freeze in South Portland for a tasty treat called the Boston Shake. You won’t find it listed on the posted menu but the two-desserts-in-one creation is frequently ordered by those in the know. You’re now in the know that a soft serve sundae floating on top of a milkshake exists. The rest is up to you.

Related

The Boston Shake from Red’s Dairy Freeze is two treats in one

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles