BIDDEFORD — The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center will host the Greater Biddeford-Saco Music Hall of Fame ceremony for 2024. The Greater Biddeford-Saco Music Hall of Fame (GBSMHOF) is dedicated to celebrating, honoring, and preserving the legacy of bands and musicians who entertained and left their mark in the greater Biddeford-Saco area.

This year’s inaugural Greater Biddeford Hall of Fame inductees include: Black Hart Band, The Blend, Dickie and the Ebb Tides, John Lehoux, Ronnie Perreault, and Sweet Grease.

The induction ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on May 5 at the Biddeford Middle School Performing Arts

There will be musical performances and a meet and greet will be held in the cafeteria after the ceremony, allowing time to talk with the new inductees and photo opportunities.

“Music is such an important part of our lives. Most celebrations include family, friends, food, and music. It is part of all cultures and a big part of the culture and history of this area.” said BCHC President, Diane Cyr. “Biddeford-Saco was a center for the arts and music in its early years. It’s important to recognize the influence of music in all our lives. I’m so happy we get to sponsor and be part of this special event.”

“The Greater Biddeford-Saco Hall of Fame has been a dream of mine,” said Jim Paquette, chair of the GBSMHOF Committee, “We encourage everyone to join us in congratulating the talent and contributions of those we are honoring today, those who helped to make our community a better place, and entertained us over the years, putting a smile on many faces.”

For more information, contact Diane Cyr at info@biddefordcultural.org or 283-3993. Visit the BCHC web site for tickets at biddefordculturalandheritagecenter.org/music-hall-of-fame

