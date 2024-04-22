Environmental Studies Senior Capstone students from Dr. Pam Morgan’s class at the University of New England have been working with Ward Feurt, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust Meadow Woods Preserve Executive Committee member, to eradicate invasive Mugwort plants at Meadow Woods Preserve.

The invasive plant was first identified in the Patsy Bray Mahoney Pollinator Meadows portion of Meadow Woods Preserve last year, and a plan to remove and prevent future spread was immediately initiated by the Trust with Feurt, Morgan and the Capstone class taking on the task.

“The study group was assigned to the Patsy Bray Mahoney Pollinator Meadow to develop an invasive plant plan, make a story map focusing on the pollinator fields, and hold field periods,” Feurt said.

The UNE students, along with volunteers from the community have been at the preserve at various times throughout April working together removing the invasive vegetation.

Mugwort is a perennial plant native to Europe and parts of Asia and Africa. It is a shallow rooted plant with tall, brush foliage. If left alone, the invasive species quickly chokes out native species.

“Mugwort spreads primarily through rhizomes, which are underground root trailing systems,” UNE student Kate Ganley said. “The presence of the tiniest rhizome can quickly lead to a takeover, suffocating surrounding plants.”

UNE student Juliann Lapierre added “Mugwort plants do produce seeds, but propagation by seed in this region is not likely to occur.”

“We believe Mugwort may have unknowingly been introduced to the meadow by contaminated topsoil. By addressing this now, we are nipping the problem in the bud so to speak,” UNE student Bella St. George said.

Removal consists of gently pulling the plant by the stalk, shaking excess soil from the roots, and removing any surrounding root trails and shoots before taking the plants from the property to destroy.

“Our goal is to monitor the field and control the spread to the point where it is manageable,” Lapierre said.

Re-planting of native species where the Mugwort was removed will take place later this spring.

FMI about Meadow Woods Preserve, visit the website https://www.kporttrust.org/meadow-woods

