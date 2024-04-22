Portland Sea Dogs outfielder Matthew Lugo was named the Eastern League Player of the Week after hitting .438 in five games.

Lugo was 7 for 16 last week with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three runs scored and 10 RBI to help the Sea Dogs win five of six against New Hampshire. In a 5-2 win on Wednesday. Lugo broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning with a bases-loaded tripe. On Thursday, he hit an RBI double in the seventh to give the Sea Dogs the lead in a 3-0 win.

On Saturday, he reached base five times, including two hits and three walks, and drove in four in the Sea Dogs’ 6-2 win.

The Sea Dogs return to action Tuesday when they start a six-game series at Hartford.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Matt Ryan, who put up Hall of Fame-worthy numbers over his stellar career with the Atlanta Falcons but came up heartbreakingly shy of a Super Bowl championship, announced his retirement as a player.

The decision was not a surprise, given the quarterback had not played since a single disappointing season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. He worked last season as an analyst for CBS, receiving a rousing ovation when he called a game in Atlanta.

• The New York Jets traded quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The Jets are sending Wilson and a seventh-round pick in this week’s NFL draft to the Broncos for a sixth-rounder, the person said.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, spent three disappointing seasons with the Jets. New York is also expected to pay a portion of Wilson’s $5.5 million salary for this season.

• The Washington Commanders released defensive end Shaka Toney, four days after he was reinstated by the NFL following a gambling suspension.

Toney was one of three players banned last April for at least the 2023 season for placing bets on games during the 2022 season. A league review found no evidence of inside information used or any games compromised.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Jordi Fernandez was hired as coach of the Brooklyn Nets, who are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the first time in six years.

The Nets finished 32-50 and fired Jacque Vaughn at the All-Star break. Kevin Ollie finished out the season as the interim coach.

Fernandez spent the last two seasons as associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings, helping them win the Pacific Division title last year and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

OLYMPICS

SWIMMING: The World Anti-Doping Agency said after reviewing various media reports that it stands by its decision to clear 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned heart medication before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

WADA addressed questions at a news conference on Monday and acknowledged there would be skepticism about details of the case after the release on Sunday of a documentary by German broadcaster ARD.

In an earlier statement following initial newspaper reports led by the New York Times, WADA said it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled the swimmers’ samples were contaminated.

The contamination was accepted to have come from spice containers in the kitchen of a hotel where some of the Chinese team stayed for a national meet in January 2021

