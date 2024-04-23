The Portland Sea Dogs scored four runs in the ninth inning but couldn’t complete the comeback and their five-game winning streak was stopped with a 9-6 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday in Hartford, Connecticut.
Portland trailed by seven before sending nine batters to the plate in the top of the ninth. Blaze Jordan had a three-run double and Matthew Lugo an RBI double to bring the Sea Dogs within three, before Mickey Gasper grounded out to end the game.
The Sea Dogs took a 2-0 lead on an RBI single by Roman Anthony in the third and a solo home run by Jordan in the fourth. Hartford answered with two in the bottom of the fourth, four in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Shortstop Ryan Ritter was 2 for 3 with a triple and five RBI for Hartford. Nic Kent added a solo home run.
