On Monday night the Portland’s City Council unanimously voted to bring back weekend festivities to Baxter Boulevard beginning May 5 and running through Sept. 29.

Sundays on the Boulevard have happened every summer since 2014 with the boulevard closing to cars from Vannah Avenue to Catafalque Drive every Sunday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

The events feature food vendors and local artists.

