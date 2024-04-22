On Monday night the Portland’s City Council unanimously voted to bring back weekend festivities to Baxter Boulevard beginning May 5 and running through Sept. 29.
Sundays on the Boulevard have happened every summer since 2014 with the boulevard closing to cars from Vannah Avenue to Catafalque Drive every Sunday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.
The events feature food vendors and local artists.
