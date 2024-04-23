The East Windham Conservation Area, which features 700 acres of protected land, will hold a grand opening May 4 from 10 a.m. to noon, with a rain date of May 5.

Roughly the size of Bradbury State Park, the East Windham Conservation Area, which offers year round opportunities for wildlife and outdoor enthusiasts, is now part of the largest conservation corridor in Southern Maine, according to Windham Communications Director Roger Cropley, and connects with Lowell Preserve, North Falmouth Community Forest, and Blackstrap Hill Preserve.

“The purchase of this property and the open space it provides is consistent with our long-term comprehensive plan to preserve Windham’s rural character,” Windham Town Councilor Brett Jones said in a press release. “When you combine its 700 acres with other already established preserves, it will provide Windham and surrounding area residences with access to 2,000 acres of unspoiled nature and four seasons of outdoor recreational activities.”

The East Windham Conservation Area boasts five miles of completed trails and five more to be completed this year. The trails, which weave through forests, over brooks and up slopes, offer something for hikers, bikers and other nature lovers alike.

The land includes Atherton Hill, which at nearly 600 feet is the highest peak in Windham. It also includes 2,000 feet of waterfront along Little Duck Pond and 1,500 feet of stream frontage. Lowell Preserve, the 300 acres owned by the town and on which the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust holds another conservation easement, is adjacent and includes an additional 5 miles of multi-use trails.

“We have been excited about this project since the town of Windham and Presumpscot Regional Land Trust first brought it to our attention in its exploratory phase,” Steve Walker, director of the Land for Maine’s Future, said in a press release. “This project embodies the best of public and private partnerships working together to protect the places that support our wildlife, our quality of life and our economy.”

The area is being developed in three stages. The grand opening marks the beginning of Phase 1, which includes the completion of a trailhead parking area, signs, 5 miles of trails, and views of the western mountains.

During Phase 2, the remaining 5 miles of trails will be built, including a universal access trail, which is designed to be accessible to those with limited mobility. This trail will lead to a scenic overlook with views of the Western Mountains.

The third phase will include an observation tower providing panoramic views from the top of Atherton Hill.

“The town is excited about the multitude of outdoor recreation opportunities being made available by the acquisition and development of the properties creating this conserved area,” Windham Parks and Recreation Director Linda Brooks said. “Many partnerships have been formed already to see this project through to completion, and this unique outdoor recreation destination will be such an asset, providing opportunities for walking, hiking, mountain biking, wildlife watching, snowshoeing, hunting, fishing, and cross country skiing. ATV riding and snowmobiling will also be available on designated trails.”

Presumpscot Regional Land Trust’s Executive Director William Sedlack said, “This regional scale project, which is both a destination for outdoor recreation and critical for wildlife habitat, has only been possible due to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Land for Maine’s Future Program, the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Town of Windham’s conservation bond, lead business partner Gorham Savings Bank, numerous private foundations, and over 400 local individuals and families donating to make this project a reality.”

To RSVP or learn more about the grand opening and this unique project, go to windhammaine.us/766 and prlt.org/events.

