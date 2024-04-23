Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill to shield providers of legally protected abortion and gender-affirming care from hostile out-of-state litigation.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Anne Perry, D-Calais, aims to protect health care providers from subpoenas or warrants, health record requests, extradition requests and other civil or criminal proceedings if they provide care – including abortion and gender-affirming care – that has been banned in a patient’s home state.

The bill drew significant debate in the Legislature and prompted a letter from 16 Republican attorneys general in other states who joined together to oppose it, calling it “constitutionally defective.”

Republican lawmakers in Maine who opposed the bill focused their arguments on the impacts of some minors, including 16- and 17-year-olds who can receive abortions and gender-affirming care under certain circumstances. They argued that the bill would make the state a kidnapping and human trafficking safe haven.

Democrats, however, stressed that the bill would not change any existing laws or policies relating to abortion or gender-affirming care – and certainly wouldn’t prohibit law enforcement from investigating suspected state or federal crimes, including trafficking and kidnapping.

Spokespeople for Mills did not immediately respond to phone message or emails seeking comment from the governor on her support for the bill.

This story will be updated.

