Sixteen Republican attorneys general lambasted a Maine bill that would shield health care providers from civil or criminal proceedings initiated by other states for providing gender-affirming care to their residents.

A letter signed by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and 15 other attorneys general from states that vote or lean Republican said that L.D. 227 is “constitutionally defective.”

The shield law aims to protect health care providers from subpoenas or warrants, health records requests, extradition requests and other civil or criminal proceedings if they provide care – including abortion and gender-affirming care – that has been banned in a patient’s home state.

If the bill is approved and signed by Gov. Janet Mills, Maine would join 17 states and Washington, D.C., to pass laws shielding health care providers from legal action by states that have banned or restricted abortions. Eleven states plus Washington, D.C., have enacted similar laws protecting providers of gender-affirming care for non-residents.

Skrmetti’s letter argues that the Maine bill, LD 227, has “far-reaching” and “unprecedented” provisions that “seeks to contravene the lawful policy choices of our States’ citizens by imposing on the rest of the country Maine’s views on hotly debated issues such as gender transition surgeries for children.”

The letter highlights a provision in the bill that allows Maine providers to seek “damages against law enforcement, prosecutors, and other officials in our States who are enforcing our own valid state laws, even laws whose constitutionality has been confirmed by federal appellate courts.”

Advertisement

Maine law does not permit gender reassignment surgery without parental consent for minors. Under limited circumstances, 16- and 17-year-olds can receive gender-affirming hormone therapy without the permission of their parents.

“We have never provided gender reassignment surgery for minors,” said John Porter, a spokesman for MaineHealth, the parent company of the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland. False rumors have circulated for years that Maine Med does gender reassignment surgery for minors.

MaineHealth also does not refer minors to other health care providers for gender reassignment surgery, Porter said.

Lisa Margulies, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said in a statement that “this threat from Republican attorneys general makes clear that people opposed to safe, legal, life-saving medical care in Maine will continue their attacks with complete disregard for standard of care medicine and patient and provider needs. If there was any doubt that reproductive health care and care for transgender people is under attack in Maine, this threat from out-of-state actors should serve as the latest proof that Maine needs to protect our providers, our health care infrastructure and access to this care. We cannot let politicians or politically motivated attorneys general interfere with safe, legal medical care in our state.”

Twenty-two states have approved laws banning gender-affirming care, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Twenty-one states have banned or limited abortion rights since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Skrmetti, in his latter, argued that “as currently drafted, LD 227 violates the United States Constitution and flouts the federalist structure that allows each of our States to engage in self-government responsive to the will of our citizens.”

State Rep. Joshua Morris, R-Turner, said in a statement that “this is clearly an extreme bill that will make America’s children less safe. It’s no exaggeration that this bill will allow some of the worst of our society – child traffickers and abusers – to feel welcome and safe in Maine.”

The bill does not protect criminals who cross state lines to seek care for children without parents’ consent, the bill’s proponents have said.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Maine lawmakers consider bill to protect providers of abortions, gender affirming care

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: