CLEVELAND — Tyler Freeman and Bryan Rocchio had RBI in the seventh inning when Cleveland finally scored against Boston’s Tanner Houck, and José Ramírez homered as the Guardians kept up their scorching start with a 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Houck (3-2) threw a three-hit shutout against the Guardians last week. He held them scoreless for six more innings before Freeman hit a run-scoring single and Rocchio added a sacrifice fly off reliever Brennan Bernardino.

Ramírez connected leading off the eighth inning against Cam Booser for his fourth homer.

One of MLB’s early surprises, the Guardians won their fifth straight to improve the major leagues’ best record to 17-6, matching the club’s best start through 23 games.

Cleveland also was 17-6 in 1999 and 1966.

Wilyer Abreu homered for the Red Sox, who were held in check for six innings by Ben Lively.

Making his debut at Progressive Field, Lively allowed one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked none and struck out seven.

Scott Barlow (1-2) got two outs in the seventh, Hunter Gaddis pitched the eighth and Emmanuel Clase struck out the side in the ninth for his seventh save.

The Guardians finally ended Houck’s scoreless streak against them at 15 innings on Freeman’s RBI single in the seventh.

Will Brennan doubled leading off inning and scored on Freeman’s single up the middle. Freeman stole second before Houck walked Estevan Florial and Red Sox Manager Alex Cora brought in Bernardino, who walked pinch-hitter David Fry and gave up Rocchio’s sac fly.

The Guardians weren’t planning any radical changes against Houck.

“You hope that he gives us at least one pitch over the middle of the plate tonight,” Manager Stephen Vogt said. “He gave us none five, six days ago.”

Houck wasn’t as dominant as last week, but the right-hander kept the Guardians off-balance and off the scoreboard until the seventh.

Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill went 1 for 4 in his first game back since colliding last week with third baseman Rafael Devers chasing a pop up. O’Neill sustained a concussion and needed eight stitched to close a cut in his head.

