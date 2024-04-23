PRESQUE ISLE – Linda Jean Walton, 71, passed away peacefully with her family by her side following a brief illness at the Aroostook House of Comfort. She was born in Bangor, June 2, 1952, the daughter of Clement and Joan (Murphy) Thorne.
A private family hour will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2024, at Duncan-Graves Funeral Home. Calling hours will follow until 6 p.m., where a prayer will be said and the family invites anyone to share special memories they have of Linda. There will be no burial at this time.
Arrangements in care of Duncan-Graves Funeral Home 30 Church Street, Presque Isle, Maine 04769. A full obituary may be viewed at http://www.duncan-graves.com
In lieu of flowers,
donations in Linda’s memory may be made to:
Aroostook House of Comfort
PO Box 867
Presque Isle, ME 04769 or:
Alzheimer’s Association
Maine Chapter
383 US Route One
Suite 2C
Scarborough, ME 04074
