PRESQUE ISLE – Linda Jean Walton, 71, passed away peacefully with her family by her side following a brief illness at the Aroostook House of Comfort. She was born in Bangor, June 2, 1952, the daughter of Clement and Joan (Murphy) Thorne.

A private family hour will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2024, at Duncan-Graves Funeral Home. Calling hours will follow until 6 p.m., where a prayer will be said and the family invites anyone to share special memories they have of Linda. There will be no burial at this time.

Arrangements in care of Duncan-Graves Funeral Home 30 Church Street, Presque Isle, Maine 04769. A full obituary may be viewed at http://www.duncan-graves.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Linda’s memory may be made to:

Aroostook House of Comfort

PO Box 867

Presque Isle, ME 04769 or:

Alzheimer’s Association

Maine Chapter

383 US Route One

Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

