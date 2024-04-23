CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Lillian M. Porter passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Lillian was the beloved wife of Cedric J. Porter for 69 years. Born in Portland, she was the daughter of Lawrence W. Sawyer and Alice E. Crosby. She attended local schools and graduated from Deering High School in 1954.

Prior to her marriage in 1955, she attended Endicott Jr. College in Beverly, Mass. Her interests included horseback riding, painting with watercolors, swimming and a lifelong love of animals.

She was a member of The Portland Country Club in Falmouth, Saint Mary’s Garden Club in Falmouth and Woodfords Church in Portland, where she served as both a Deacon and Lay Minister.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Lawrence Sawyer II.

Her surviving relatives include her husband Cedric J. Porter; her children Mark Porter and his wife Michelle of Jackson, Mich. and Alison Prawer and her husband Todd of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, ; as well as 4 four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and sister- -in-law Barbara Sawyer.

Services will be private.

The family would like to thank Sedgewood Commons for taking loving care of Lillian during her stay at their memory care facility.

In lieu of flowers.

donations may be

made to the:

Maine State Society for the

Protection of Animals

PO Box 10

South Windham, ME 04082

By email at

info@msspa.org

﻿

