FREEPORT – Randy Esther Pepper passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the age of 71 surrounded by family. Daughter of the late Ruth Pepper and Edward Pepper of Winchester, Mass., she is lovingly remembered by her daughter Paige Fournier and her husband Lucas, and the three grandchildren she cherished: Lila, Isaac, and Charlie; her brother Robert Pepper and sister-in-law B.G. Pepper of Ormond Beach, Fla. She was predeceased by her partner Nicholas Peter Grant and brother Ned Pepper.

A graduate of Winchester High School, and somewhat of a wild child, Randy was both beautiful and brilliant in so many ways. She was a fierce advocate for those in need and devoted much of her life to volunteering and supporting non-profits that helped the homeless. A computer programmer at John Hancock Insurance in Boston for much of her professional career, she later decided to get her Associate Degree in Human Services in an effort to support her love of helping others. Randy loved to sew and craft; and spend time with her grandchildren and beloved border collie.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday May 26, at 1 p.m., at the Freeport Community Center in Freeport.

Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Freeport Community Services.

