An inmate at Two Bridges Regional Jail died Sunday morning.

James Bailey, the administrator at the jail, said Maine State Police are investigating the death “per normal procedure,” and referred all questions to state police. He did not respond to an email seeking the person’s name or what led to the death.

A spokesperson for state police could not answer questions about the death Tuesday afternoon.

The Maine Department of Corrections said in an email that they also are conducting a routine investigation into “the operational practices, policies, and procedures” of the jail to determine if the facility was complying with state standards. The department declined to provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

