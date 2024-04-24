Grateful for helping hands

To the editor,

No Place Like Home is an invaluable resource for our seniors in the wider Kennebunk community. I witnessed the incredible, caring and support of the volunteers at No Place Like Home when my dear sister, Joyce, at 80, began to need more support than my husband and I could manage.

Their responsiveness, flexibility and ingenuity allowed someone we loved to remain in familiar surroundings, safe, healthy and content, for more years than she would have otherwise.

Not only did these energetic volunteers help with periodic tasks that can become difficult with age, they became an important friendship circle she could rely on.

Can’t thank No Place Like Home enough for brightening my sister’s days with hugs, calls, humor and the comfort of knowing she could count on them for an assist when needed. Our family will be forever grateful for their kindness, hours, miles and helping hands.

Jane Card

Kennebunk

Appreciate support

for affordable housing

To the editor,

We would like to thank the residents of Kennebunk for approving in the March election a contract zone to allow the construction of 70 affordable housing units for older adults on a 12-acre parcel on Alewive Park Road. We would also like to thank the town of Kennebunk Community Development staff, the Planning Board and the Select Board for their work to place the contract zone request on the town ballot.

Affordable housing is a major concern around the country and Maine is not immune to this crisis. In Kennebunk alone, Avesta Housing currently owns and operates 82 safe, affordable apartments; however, the apartments are 100% occupied with a list of over 300 individuals waiting to get in.

Big challenges such as this require big solutions. And big solutions require creativity and collaboration. Kennebunk Savings owns vacant land behind its operations center, and the bank saw the potential for a better use. Avesta Housing is a nonprofit affordable housing provider with proven expertise in developing and operating more than 100 affordable properties with 3,200 units in Maine and New Hampshire, including the three previously mentioned in Kennebunk. Together we strategized how to best use the property to meet the community’s housing needs.

Our plan will create much needed housing in Kennebunk, but it wouldn’t be possible without your vote and the town’s long-term vision. It takes all of us working together to make a lasting impact. As we look forward to the town planning process, everyone’s continued support will help to pave the way to making this new housing community a success.

Our community came together last election to support our neighbors. We hope that this success will be a model for future collaborations to help address the growing need for safe, quality, affordable housing across the state. Look at your resources, look to partner with other organizations, rally the support of your community and be an agent of change. We’re proof that this formula can be successful.

Bradford C. Paige, CEO, Kennebunk Savings

Rebecca Hatfield, president and CEO, Avesta Housing

