Dianne Perry, passed away on April 16, 2024, peacefully at Southern Maine Health Care where she was surrounded by family.

Dianne was born to Sherman L. Perry Sr. and Bertha Virginia (Jackson) Perry on Feb. 25, 1951, in Biddeford.

After graduating from Kennebunk High School, class of 1969, she lived within the community while raising her daughter and again while caring for her mother, where she remained until her own death.

She always said from the Perry riot at camp in Brownfield to cocktail hour with the ladies at Goose Rocks Beach, she enjoyed every moment and said she would never have changed a thing.

The hobbies she enjoyed include knitting, arts and crafts, puzzles and gardening.

She is predeceased by her father, mother, sister Gloria Howard, brothers Sherman Perry Jr. and Lloyd Perry.

Her beautiful soul will be dearly missed by her daughter Amy Ward Desjardins and her husband Dwaine; grandson Charles Stewart; sisters-in-law Patti Perry and Audrey Kuhn-Perry; brother-in-law James Howard, nieces Leigh Anna Cluff, Lexi Perry, and Heather Magaw and her husband Shawn Magaw; nephews Sherman Perry III and James Howard Jr.; and great-niece Erin Magaw.

A private service will be held at a later date.

