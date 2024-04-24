The RSU 21 School Board unanimously approved a revised “second read” version of the fiscal year 2025 budget this week after working to head off concerns that the allotment for human resources and communications is too high.

The new version, which was voted through on April 22, was largely unchanged from the version unveiled to the public back in March – with the overall increase in spending pegged at $3.85 million, for a total of $59.6 million. Between first read and second read, the finance committee was able to shave off $2,987 of the total budget – largely thanks to new information about how much the district will pay in health insurance this coming fiscal year, which begins in July.

On the tax front, the district is looking to raise $50.7 million from taxpayers. The district, which encompasses Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport, anticipates a 4.6%, 5.6% and 11.3% increase, respectively, in the school tax levied on each town.

Voters will have the chance to vote the budget up or down on the June 11 ballot.

At the School Board meeting prior, on April 1, the former principal of Mildred L. Day School and current RSU 21 parent, Kyle Keenan, said he has some “apprehensions” about the uptick in the communications and human resources budget over the past few years.

The district’s system administration budget (which includes human resources, communications and the superintendent’s office) has grown from $1.5 million to $2.12 million (or 40%), when comparing the FY 22 adopted budget and the FY 2025 budget approved during the second read, according to publicly available budget documents.

Advertisement

The human resources budget has grown from $326,414 to $719.345 (or 120%), when comparing the FY 22 adopted budget and the FY 2025 budget presented during the first read. And the communications budget has increased from $49,600 to $133,503 (or 169%) using those two same comparison points.

The system administration portion of the budget constitutes 3.56% of the total budget for FY 2025.

“While investments in these areas are undoubtedly important, the magnitude of the increases prompts a question about their direct impact on our student learning outcomes and student well-being,” said Keenan (in his public remarks, Keenan appeared to reference a slightly different time horizon and therefore different increase amounts than those given in the Kennebunk Post’s breakdown).

When the Post asked where he would like those funds to be spent, Keenan said he’s keen to see the money “used in ways that directly support the educational experience of students,” such as expanding educational programming.

“It’s not about not investing in the department of HR, it’s about spending less at the top,” said Kennebunkport resident and RSU 21 parent Amy Johnson on April 1.

The complaints about spending in these categories echo a recall effort that was ultimately unsuccessful in removing former RSU 21 School Board Member Tim Stentiford two years ago.

Advertisement

According to reporting at the time, the affidavit that sought Stentiford’s recall said that his “role in negotiating the most recent teachers contract and his personal contribution to the board’s escalated administrative spending has caused a loss of confidence.”

The superintendent and the School Board have pushed back forcefully on the idea that spending on these two items is too high.

“This Human Resource department is a direct employee benefit while the Communications Specialist position benefits all District staff and three communities,” according to the budget packet handed out during the April 22 meeting.

They attribute the increase in recent years by pointing to necessary expenses to help the district succeed, like the transition to a new payroll system and the creation of a full-time communications specialist position.

The last communications specialist, David Singer, exited the department in February – but Superintendent Dr. Terri Cooper announced at the school board meeting that his replacement has been found.

Matt Shinberg, a former producer and communications specialist with the University of New England, has been hired and will make an $80,000 annual salary in the role.

Advertisement

School leadership has said that the communications position is an important part of attracting and retaining students in the district, and getting out important messages to the community. Even with the communications specialist in place, though, some have said communication from the district is still lacking.

At the April 1 meeting, Dr. Cooper said that the communications specialist position was created in response to feedback from the community that people felt out of the loop with regard to decision making at RSU 21.

In addition to these investments, the increases make sense for RSU 21 given that the district is the largest employer in the three communities, according to board meeting materials. Full-time employees tally at just over 500 for the school district.

Scott Harrison, human resources director, also gave a presentation during the School Board meeting on April 22 in which he walked listeners through what his department does and their value add to the school district.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: