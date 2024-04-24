Spring has sprung and SpringFest in South Portland is fast approaching.

The South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club is gearing up for the annual festival on May 18, complete with interactive art, games and the return of last year’s popular gnomes.

A new event on the evening of May 17 will kick off the festival. Music, magic and movies will take over the Redbank Village Community Center and its adjacent park that Friday night.

A marching band parade in the Redbank neighborhood and ice cream social will begin at 6 p.m. while community organizations, such as the Locker Project and South Portland Little League, will host a variety of activities. A magic show by New England magician BJ Hickman will follow at 7 p.m. and at 8 p.m., there will be a showing of Disney’s “Elemental” with popcorn provided.

Sari Greene, community services director at the Rotary Club and SpringFest co-organizer, said she is excited to hold the kick-off event at Redbank.

“It often feels like the neighborhoods on the west side of town are somewhat excluded from community events and they shouldn’t be,” she said. “I’m really happy we’re doing something on that side of town.”

Festival day will start with a skate jam hosted by the city at South Portland Skatepark. Further details will be provided on the festival’s website, spspringfest.com, when they become available.

All other SpringFest activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mill Creek Park, where the gnome theme will loom large.

“We’ve been working with a company out of Miami,” said Jim Britt, co-organizer and Rotary Club member. “If everything goes according to plan, we’re going to have a humongous inflatable gnome to set up that morning.”

About 2,500 people attended the festival last year, Britt said, and their positive reaction to the gnome-themed events was an indication that many of those activities ought to return this year.

“We had adults making gnome hats and wearing them, kids in costumes, we built gnome houses,” he said. “Everybody got into it. It was what we hoped would happen.”

Many of last year’s gnome-themed activities will be available again, including the “Best in Gnome” cornhole tournament. Thanks to lessons learned last year, there will be two tournament divisions – one for competitive players and one for casual players.

“That’s a sport or a hobby,” Britt said. “Hobbyists like me won’t be competing against people who play every week.”

Graffiti artist Mike Rich will create a gnome-themed mural during the festival.

“It’s going to be interactive, but kids who don’t want to say a word are going to sit there and be spellbound as Mike creates this thing from scratch,” Britt said. “Kids can participate, watch and get a very positive message of graffiti from Mike.”

The 30-foot mural on canvas will be displayed at future SpringFest events, he said.

Local artist Daniel Freedman will be bringing his “Bad Art Club” to the festival as well, the idea of which is that “no one should feel as if they can’t create art, and it should be a group effort,” Britt said.

Participants will begin a painting under time constraints. When time is up, they will move over to their neighbor’s painting and pick up where they left off, before moving on to the next.

“This is just another interactive way of collectively bringing some art to life,” Britt said.

Children and teens can also bring art to life by showcasing their talents at the “Art of Expression” event.

“Kids 18 and under who want to express themselves can step up to the microphone during the day at the gazebo to read some poetry, play a musical instrument, sing a song,” Britt said. “It’s an opportunity to just be part of it and express yourself.”

Those interested in participating can sign up at spspringfest.com/expression.

“With the exception of buying food from the food trucks on Saturday, it’s all free,” Greene said. “You don’t have to reach into your pockets, you’re not buying tickets. It’s just a community event that Rotary, the city of South Portland, plus 70-some odd businesses and organizations in the community are all supporting.”

“We saw it in people’s faces last year,” Britt said. “They were astounded to be in a place with so many happy people and people from all walks of life just enjoying themselves … That’s the hallmark of this festival’s concept.”

