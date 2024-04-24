South Portland High School Robotics Team 58 member Wendy Dow-Needham, left, coach Sean Manning with his back to the camera, mentor Sam Nordberg and student Nick Anastasoff work on their robot, Duster, at the FIRST Robotics Competition in Houston last week. The “Riot Crew” finished with five wins and five losses in the team-based Crescendo competition, where robots compete in a wide range of games, including shooting rings into goals to score points. Other students representing South Portland in Houston were Seth Jewell, Sam Stocks, Gavin Sturges, Matthew Duffy and Ashlee Bouchard. Contributed / Lori Gaudreau