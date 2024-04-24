HARPSWELL – Mrs. Marlene (Guenther) Ward, 87, passed away at home on Friday, April 12, 2024, with her loving family at her side. She is the wife of the late Frederick H. Ward with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.

Marlene was born April 27, 1936, in Lewiston. She is the daughter of the late Otis and Geraldine (Sawyer) Guenther. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School. Marlene went on to further her education, graduating from the University of Maine Farmington with her bachelor’s degree.

Marlene was a teacher with the Topsham School Department; she taught 5th grade and kindergarten. Marlene retired after teaching for 27 years.

She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, reading and spending days at the family cottage in Harpswell.

Marlene is survived by her two sons Frederick H. Ward, Jr. and his wife Sharon H. of Oxford and Walter H. Ward and his wife Nancy of Harpswell; her brother Walter “Butch” Guenther of Edgewater, Fla.; her five grandchildren Cody, Sarah, Jared, Tryce and Marissa. She is also survived by her five great grandchildren Saul, Olivia, Lydia, Aria and Adeline; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Marlene was predeceased by her daughter Phyllis A. Yanok, her brother Gerald Guenther, her sisters Patricia Pinette and Idolyn “Jo” Sherwood.

Marlene’s graveside service will be at Rogers Cemetery, Cathance Road Topsham on July 13, 2024, at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick where Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Harpswell Neck

Fire and Rescue