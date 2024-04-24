ANAHEIM, Calif. — Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson continued his hot streak at the plate Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The shortstop’s biggest play, though, was defensively when he tagged out Jo Adell at second base after a great throw by catcher James McCann for the final out as the Orioles held on for a 6-5 victory.

Adell drew a walk with two outs, but was caught stealing as he tried to get into scoring position as the potential tying run after the Angels trailed 6-0 going into the bottom of the sixth. Mike Trout started Los Angeles’ rally by becoming the first player in the majors to reach 10 home runs this season.

“I felt like I got a good tag on him. It was really close,” said Henderson, who had three hits and drove in three runs. “We’re very fortunate that they called it out on the field.”

The call stood after a lengthy replay review. Major League Baseball said in a statement the replay official could not definitively determine that Adell touched second base before Henderson applied the tag

Angels Manager Ron Washington and Adell both thought it should have been overturned.

“The guy on the mound (Craig Kimbrel) was slow. The opportunity was there and we took it,” Washington said. “From all replays we saw, it looked like he was safe but we don’t make the call.”

Adell said he felt like his foot reached the bag before the tag.

“A little disappointing to end the game that way. But hopefully we can get those right moving forward,” he said.

Kimbrel gave up a run in the ninth, but held on to pick up his seventh save of the season. It was also the 424th of his career, tied with John Franco for sixth on the all-time list.

Henderson is 9 of 20 in the last five games. The shortstop, last year’s unanimous choice for AL Rookie of the Year, homered for the second straight game when he led off the third with a drive off Tyler Anderson (2-3). It was Henderson’s eighth of the season, which is second in the American League.

Adley Rutschman had his 12th multihit game of the year with two hits and an RBI.

CARDINALS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Lars Nootbaar drove in two runs and Kyle Gibson pitched six effective innings, lifting St. Louis at home in the finale of three-game series.

It was the first win in a series finale this season for the Cardinals.

In his 299th start, Gibson (2-2) allowed one run and five hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Three relievers finished up for St. Louis.

METS 8, GIANTS 2: Francisco Lindor hit a pair of two-run homers and New York won at San Francisco to avoid a three-game series sweep.

Lindor went 4 for 5 with four RBI and recorded the 16th multi-homer game of his career.

Tyrone Taylor homered and added a two-run double, and Jeff McNeil had an RBI single as New York snapped a three-game skid. Tyler Fitzgerald homered for San Francisco, which was seeking its first three-game winning streak of the season.

NOTES

GIANTS: Left-hander Blake Snell was scratched from the scheduled start against the New York Mets and placed on the 15-day injured list because of a left adductor strain.

Manager Bob Melvin called it a moderate strain. There were no immediate details on a timetable for Snell’s return to the roster.

GUARDIANS: Starter Gavin Williams suffered a setback in his recovery from an elbow injury and will be shut down for at least another week.

Williams, who was expected to have a major role for Cleveland this season, hurt his elbow while throwing a weighted ball during spring training in March. He was initially only expected to miss a week or two.

RANGERS: Johnny Cueto, a two-time All-Star pitcher, agreed to a minor league contract. Cueto will get a $1.6 million salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster.

CUBS: Outfielder Cody Bellinger has two fractured ribs on his right side, sidelining another key player.

Bellinger got hurt when he hit the wall in center while trying to make a play on Yainer Diaz’s RBI double in the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s 7-2 victory over Houston. X-rays were negative, and Bellinger downplayed the injury after the win, but a CT scan Wednesday showed the fractures.

The Cubs put Belinger on the injured list.

