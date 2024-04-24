Another day, another significant Boston Red Sox player heading to the injured list.

The Red Sox have placed starter Brayan Bello on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 21, because of a right lat strain, according to the team. In his place, reliever Zack Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

Bello, who tossed six shutout innings and struck out seven Friday night in Pittsburgh, was supposed to start Thursday’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians. Instead, he’ll be out at least through May 7, which is the first day he can return from the IL.

The Red Sox are now missing three-fifths of their starting rotation, with Bello joining Nick Pivetta (flexor strain) and Garrett Whitlock (oblique strain) on the injured list. Both of those pitchers are expected to be ready to return in the coming weeks. Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck are the only healthy starters remaining for the Opening Day roster.

Boston also opened the season without Lucas Giolito, who is lost for the season after undergoing internal brace surgery on his pitching elbow.

Position players Trevor Story, Triston Casas and Vaughn Grissom are also on the IL.

Kelly has yet to allow a run in nine innings at Worcester this season. A right-hander, Kelly missed most of the 2023 season after having ulnar nerve transposition revision in his throwing elbow.

