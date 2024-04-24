The Daily Grind coffee shop in Westbrook this week is beefing up security after a recent robbery, installing new flood lights, repairing robbery damages and replacing its video surveillance cameras.

“That little shop will be like Fort Knox,” Daily Grind owner Joe Salisbury told the American Journal Tuesday. “We’re updating everything.”

He’s lighting up an area of the exterior near the shop where people cut through at night.

Westbrook Police Department responding to an American Journal inquiry Tuesday said the robbery remains under investigation.

Salisbury said his wife, Sue Salisbury, discovered the robbery early Sunday morning when she went to open the drive-thru shop. She first thought the ceiling had collapsed when she saw the mess.

The Portland Press Herald reported the shop was robbed “overnight Saturday” and Sue Salisbury reported “just under $500 cash was stolen.”

An air conditioning unit was pushed in to gain entry. Joe Salisbury said the place was “ransacked” and estimated damages at $1,500 to $2,000. He said the shop was covered by insurance and a contractor cleaned up the mess.

Fortunately, there was no damage to coffee equipment, he said.

Police took photos early Sunday and a detective followed up at the scene Tuesday.

Other business owners and coffee shop customers rallied around to help the coffee shop open by 8 a.m. Sunday. “It’s very humbling, the support we got,” Joe Salisbury said.

The shop had previously been robbed at gunpoint in 2018, with the Salisburys’ daughter on duty. No one was at the shop this time.

