A small group of pro-Palestine students gathered at the University of Southern Maine campus in Portland on Wednesday in support of similar demonstrations at schools around the country.

They chanted, briefly marched down the street and carried signs denouncing U.S. support for Israel and issued calls to “free Palestine.” They were interrupted often by car horns – one protester held a sign asking people to honk for support.

It hardly matched the chaos observed at Columbia University in New York, where a little more than a hundred demonstrators who had formed an encampment there were arrested and charged with trespassing on Monday. The Pro-Palestine demonstrators had asked the school to condemn Israel’s attacks on Gaza, calling it genocide. Meanwhile, Jewish students there and on other college campuses in the U.S. say the criticism against Israel is veering into antisemitism, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

There were no arrests outside Glickman Family Library in Portland Wednesday afternoon, where roughly 30 people, mostly students, assembled. The event was organized by Maine Students for Palestine, which includes schools throughout the state.

In public remarks, one organizer disagreed that Columbia’s pro-Palestine protesters were antisemitic.

“We should all aspire to their level of conviction and commitment in the fight for Palestinian liberation,” one organizer, Nick Caruso, said over a large megaphone covered in pro-Palestine stickers.

Emma, another organizer who refused to give their last name citing privacy concerns, said Wednesday the group’s requests to USM and the University of Maine system are similar to what pro-Palestinian students are asking for at other schools: divestment of defense companies that do business with Israel.

“This whole thing is about solidarity and about standing up for what’s right, standing up for human rights,” Emma said.

The University of Southern Maine declined to comment on the protest Wednesday.

The ongoing war is the deadliest between Israel and Palestine in decades. It began Oct. 7 when Hamas, which Israel calls a terrorist organization, raided southern Israel and left about 1,200 people dead, the majority of whom were civilians. More than 250 people were kidnapped and taken into Gaza – roughly half were still being held as of Saturday. At least 30 hostages have died.

Since the war erupted, more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 77,000 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The Hamas-run health authorities do not differentiate between combatants and civilians in their count but say at least two-thirds have been children and women. Israel blames Hamas for the civilian casualties, saying the group deliberately embeds itself within the general population.

