Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift released her 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” on April 19, and the response to it just about broke the internet (along with a streaming record).

During all of the excitement, we unearthed a trove of Press Herald photos of Swift from when she visited Kennebunkport in 2010 for a special, outdoor performance.

Check out these sensational images from staff photographer Derek Davis and then try your luck at our Taylor Swift quiz!

Copy the Story Link

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
quiz
Related Stories
Latest Articles