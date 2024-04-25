Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift released her 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” on April 19, and the response to it just about broke the internet (along with a streaming record).

During all of the excitement, we unearthed a trove of Press Herald photos of Swift from when she visited Kennebunkport in 2010 for a special, outdoor performance.

Check out these sensational images from staff photographer Derek Davis and then try your luck at our Taylor Swift quiz!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: