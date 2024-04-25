Bring your appetite and thirst to the 5th annual Taco & Tequila Crawl in Portland. Sean Locke Photography/Shutterstock.com

There’s a trio of fabulous food related events happening this weekend. You’ll find Cambodian fare at the Khmer New Year Festival in Westbrook, all sorts of chowder at Portland Chowderfest and massive amounts of Mexican during the fifth annual Taco & Tequila Crawl. Dig in!

A flight of spirits from Luce Spirits in Rockland. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

For anyone in or headed to the Midcoast, make a plan to visit Luce Spirts in Rockland, which makes several flavorful varieties of liquor, including absinthe.

Fruited farmhouse ales from Oxbow, Allagash and Sasanoa breweries. Photo by Ben Lisle

For another way to quench your thirst, columnist Ben Lisle offers up a trio of local fruited farmhouse brews to try. Swing by Allagash Brewing in Portland to pick up My One and Only, then hang out at its outdoor tasting room.

Colorful flowers from Snell Family Farm stand out on the otherwise gray first day of the Portland Farmers’ Market in April 2023. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Need a little motivation to eat more veggies? At least a few farmers markets, including the one in Portland, have opened for the season. Load up on vegetables and treat yourself to fresh flowers and plants at Deering Oaks park on Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m.

Lisa Redfern’s new album “The Best Part.” Popham Beach photo by Lisa Redfern

Local music fans, head to Cadenza in Freeport on Sunday afternoon to hear a quartet of singer-songwriters including Lisa Redfern, who just released the album “The Best Part.”

The patio outside Broad Arrow Tavern at the Haraseeket Inn in Freeport. Sande Updegraph / For The Forecaster

Follow in the footsteps of Maine State Spelling Bee champ Evan Trieu by lunching at Broad Arrow Tavern, enjoying a sweet treat from Gelato Fiasco in Brunswick and having some fun at Round 1 Bowling & Arcade at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

