There’s a trio of fabulous food related events happening this weekend. You’ll find Cambodian fare at the Khmer New Year Festival in Westbrook, all sorts of chowder at Portland Chowderfest and massive amounts of Mexican during the fifth annual Taco & Tequila Crawl. Dig in!

For anyone in or headed to the Midcoast, make a plan to visit Luce Spirts in Rockland, which makes several flavorful varieties of liquor, including absinthe.

For another way to quench your thirst, columnist Ben Lisle offers up a trio of local fruited farmhouse brews to try. Swing by Allagash Brewing in Portland to pick up My One and Only, then hang out at its outdoor tasting room.

Need a little motivation to eat more veggies? At least a few farmers markets, including the one in Portland, have opened for the season. Load up on vegetables and treat yourself to fresh flowers and plants at Deering Oaks park on Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m.

Local music fans, head to Cadenza in Freeport on Sunday afternoon to hear a quartet of singer-songwriters including Lisa Redfern, who just released the album “The Best Part.”

Follow in the footsteps of Maine State Spelling Bee champ Evan Trieu by lunching at Broad Arrow Tavern, enjoying a sweet treat from Gelato Fiasco in Brunswick and having some fun at Round 1 Bowling & Arcade at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous