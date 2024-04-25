people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Malone Commercial Brokers has promoted two employees. Carly Saunders has been promoted to broker assistant on the Joe Malone Team after getting her associate broker’s license. Alexia Fornaro has received her sales agent license and has been promoted to broker assistant, supporting the Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz Team, and Mike Anderson. Additionally, Jennifer Small, partner, has received the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation.

NEW HIRES

Josh Hogan has been hired as a civil engineer at St. Germain. He has a bachelor of engineering degree with a focus in civil engineering from the Dublin Institute of Technology. Hogan is a certified engineer intern and is working toward his professional engineer license.

Barbara Durr has been hired as a senior ice president, government banking relationship manager at Machias Savings Bank. Previously, Durr spent nearly 20 years at TD Bank, most recently working as the vice president, government banking, relationship manager III. She was the president of the board of directors for the McLaughlin Foundation and served on the board of the Casco Village Church.

Ron Lessard, a workplace safety and sustainability expert, has been hired onto the environmental consulting team at Sevee & Maher Engineers. Lessard is a certified industrial hygienist and certified safety professional with over 35 years of experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Maine.

Advertisement

Nickol Daigle has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as a mortgage loan originator. Before joining the bank, she worked as a virtual digital payment adviser at TD Bank. She has an associate degree in early childhood education from Kaplan University and is also a certified nursing assistant.

APPOINTMENTS

Dr. Julia Redding has been appointed to the board of directors at Avesta Housing. Redding is a board-certified physician in family medicine and geriatric medicine. In addition to her work in medicine, Redding is an owner of Goodfire Brewing Co. with her husband and plays viola in the University of Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Bachmann Industries, a global supplier of mechanical components for industrial exhaust systems that operates in New Gloucester, has been awarded the Red Dot Design Award in product design for its M100 input/output automation system. The award ceremony will take place on June 24 in Essen, Germany.

Build Magazine, a quarterly digital publication dedicated to the construction and property markets, recognized Cottage Advisors of Wells as a winner of its 2024 Home Builder Award. The company has led the construction of more than 1,000 cottage-style homes throughout New England and Canada over the past two decades.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: