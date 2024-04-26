Community seed

and plant swap

Bring seeds, sprouts, cuttings and potted plants to share to the Crossroad Community Church April 27 for a seed swap.

The event takes place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Participants should label their seeds and plants and drop them off at the swap table.

Refreshments will be available, including coffee, and there will be a pot decorating activity for kids and door prizes. The church is located at 14 Lewiston Road.

Second annual

Community Day

The second annual Community Day is set for May 19 from noon to 3 p.m. at Pennell Park at 24 Main St.

The chili cook-off needs more contestants and taste-test judges. Contestants will compete for $100, $50 and $25 cash prizes. To sign up email gcd@graymaine.org or text 609-576-3884.

The town is also looking for more sidewalk chalk artists for Community Day decoration. Each artist will get 3-by-3 feet of pavement to create a work of art. For more information, email GCD@graymaine.org. Keep up to date with the event at the Gray Community Day Facebook page.

Casseroles, bean

supper at church

The First Congregational Church of Gray will have a community supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

Meals are single servings for $10, paid at the door. The menu includes casseroles, salad, baked pea beans, hot dogs, dessert and beverages.

The church is located at 5 Brown St. and wheelchair accessible. Call 657-4279 for more information.

Welch’s Warriors

summer camp

Kids entering grades 2-7 are invited to join Welch’s Warriors sports and physical activity summer camp. Helpers going into grades 8-10 are also welcome to volunteer.

Activities include hiking on Libby Hill trails and playing skill-building and active games, taking place at Gray-New Gloucester Middle School.

The camp will have two sessions offered June 24-28 and July 29-Aug. 2. Register for $250 at gngrec.com. Email recdirector@newgloucester.com with any questions and to volunteer as a helper.

Extended hours

at Town Hall

The town of Gray is extending staff work hours beginning May 6.

Municipal services including administration, assessing and code enforcement, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays.

To see the full list of affected departments, go to graymaine.org.

