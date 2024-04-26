The Maine Mariners scored a pair of goals in the first 12 minutes of Game 3 of their first-round ECHL playoff series against the Adirondack Thunder, and that was enough to take a 4-1 win in front of 3,702 fans at Cross Insurance Arena.

Maine now leads the best-of-seven series, 2-1. These teams will be back on the Cross Insurance Arena ice at 6 p.m. Saturday for Game 4.

Including four games to end the regular season, this was the seventh consecutive times these teams have played, and it showed in the disdain they’ve built for each other. The teams combined for 54 minutes in penalties.

The Mariners took an early lead with a pair of first-period goals not quite four minutes apart. First, Fedor Gordeev skated left to right behind Adirondack’s net before making a pass to Ty Cheveldayoff parked at the left post. Cheveldayoff poked home the shot to give Maine a 1-0 lead at 7:48. It was his first power-play goal and second with the Mariners since joining the team for the final two games of the regular season from the Spokane Chiefs, his junior club.

At 11:37, Andrew Peski took an Alex Kile pass and skated into the offensive zone, firing a shot from the left circle to beat Thunder goalie Isaac Poulter for a 2-0 lead. A defenseman, the goal was just Peski’s second of the season.

Adirondack answered at 14:34 of the first when Andre Ghantous scored to cut Maine’s lead to 2-1.

Owen Pederson’s empty-net goal at 18:17 of the third clinched the game for the Mariners, after they killed a pair of Thunder power-play opportunities in the final 10 minutes. Adirondack was 0 for 6 on the power play. Brooklyn Kalmikov added another empty net goal for Maine at 19:18.

Brad Arvanitis made 28 saves for Maine, while Poulter stopped 24 shots for the Thunder.

