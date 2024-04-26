Philip A. Bergeron, 67, of Arundel, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Philip was born in July of 1956, in Biddeford. He was one of 10 children born and raised to the late Francis and Simonne (Marcotte) Bergeron.

Philip married the love of his life, Elaine, in 1988 and together built a home in Arundel and raised their family. He made a lifelong career in the mason and construction field where he built several relationships and was well-respected for his hard work and dedication, before retiring in 2021.

He loved working on his land, listening to country music, gardening, cooking, watching classic western television and working in his garage fixing anything you needed. More than anything, Phil was a proud dad and papa who loved spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, brother Ronald Bergeron, and sisters Rita Belanger and Jacqueline Leach.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine (Leach) Bergeron of 36 years; six children, Heather Payne and her husband Anthony, Aaron Crowe and his wife Heather, Tracey Morton, Kenneth Bergeron, Carissa Bergeron and her husband Justin, and Christopher Bergeron and his fiancée Kelsee; and several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He also leaves behind his siblings, Paul Bergeron, Priscilla Miles, Robert Bergeron, Muriel Tardif, Madelene Jasmin, Raymond Bergeron and several nieces and nephews.

