Roland Kenneth Usher Jr. of Kennebunk, was a beloved husband, father, PaPa, brother, and uncle who passed away to be with the dear Lord in heaven on Nov. 11, 2023 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He has reunited with his parents, Roland K. Usher Sr. and Doris Bradbury, as well as his in-laws, Wilfrid and Rose Arcand.

In honoring his wishes, a private wake was held at the Bibber Funeral Home followed by an intimate graveside service and internment at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk. He is survived by the love of his life Carol Arcand of which they shared 52 years of marriage. They have two wonderful daughters, Sonya Serafin and her husband Peter, June Wallace and her husband Michael, plus four amazing grandchildren: Joshua Serafin and Rose, Reid and Cade Wallace. Roland also leaves behind his loyal and loving sister Joyce Jose and her husband Wayne, his brother and best friend John Usher and his wife Beverly, and his youngest brother Stephen Usher; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Roland was born on Sept. 25, 1940, and was raised in Saco and then, on a farm in Buxton. He graduated from Samuel D. Hanson High School and attended the University of Maine. Roland had a strong work ethic and became a civil engineer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and at the Dahlgren, Virginia, Naval Base. After residing in Virginia for several years, he and his young family moved back to New England and found the perfect homestead in the town of Pelham, New Hampshire, where they happily resided for almost 20 years.

During those decades, he proudly worked at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts, until he retired from there as the directorate of engineering and manufacturing for the Electronic Systems Center. After retiring with 34 years of honorable Federal Government Civilian Service, he went to work at his last job with Sumaria Systems Inc as the director of Boston operations. During his distinguished career, he received many awards and accolades recognizing his countless achievements, dedication and outstanding leadership.

Throughout Roland and Carol’s life together, they embraced the opportunities to live in Fredericksburg, Virginia; Pelham, New Hampshire; New Port Richey, Florida; Kennebunk; and most recently, summers on East Grand Lake, in New Brunswick, Canada. Each of those special places provided heartfelt memories and friendships for them.

All through his adult life, Roland loved to cook and host family gatherings; grow and maintain elaborate vegetable, fruit, and flower gardens; walk his faithful cocker spaniels; and enjoy many bike rides as well as almost daily car rides along the ocean with Carol. He actively followed and discussed world politics and business news; watched classic movies and action packed police shows; and traveled for both work and pleasure including taking his in-laws to England as well as a cross-country driving adventure.

Roland especially loved nurturing and watching his daughters and then grandchildren grow and flourish. Roland is deeply loved and missed but his legacy lives on. He will never be forgotten. To both honor and carry on his generous spirit, please consider making a tax deductible donation of any amount to: The Animal Welfare Society of Kennebunk; the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute with the gift going to The Jimmy Fund or Pediatric Neuroblastoma; or the Boston Children’s Hospital Trust and their Every Child Fund.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Roland’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

