The Patriots got new quarterback Drake Maye an offensive weapon.

New England traded down to No. 37 overall to select Washington wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night in Detroit. The Patriots traded down from No. 34 and gave up the 137th overall pick to move down to No. 37 and added the 110th overall pick.

In essence, the Patriots moved back three spots in the second round to move up 27 spots in the fourth round. The Patriots also held the No. 68 pick on Day 2 as well as picks Nos. 103, 110, 137, 180 and 193 on Day 3.

Polk, who’s 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, caught 69 passes for 1,159 yards with nine touchdowns last season for the Huskies. He split his time between playing outside and in the slot in a receiving corps that included No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, a projected third-round pick.

He also has an important connection to the Patriots as their receivers coach Tyler Hughes worked as a quality control coach with Washington last season.

There’s a belief that Polk can play the “X” receiver position in the NFL, despite Odunze primarily playing that position at Washington. Polk isn’t a burner – he ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine – but he otherwise tested well with a 37.5-inch vertical leap and 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump.

Polk, 22, transferred from Texas Tech after his freshman year. He caught 143 passes for 2,231 yards with 18 touchdowns in four seasons.

New England resisted the urge to give up the No. 3 overall pick on Day 1. The team reportedly turned down enormous trade packages from the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings and took Maye, the North Carolina quarterback, with the pick.

Beyond quarterback, outside receiver position was a major need for New England. This offseason, the team released veteran outside receiver DeVante Parker and signed veteran K.J. Osborn, but their depth chart still lacked a true outside, deep-ball receiver. That’s where someone like Polk could fit in.

Polk will now compete with Kendrick Bourne, Osborn, Demario “Pop” Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton. The hope is that the team has hit big. This is their second, second-round receiver in three years after drafting Thornton in 2022.

