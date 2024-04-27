GRAY – On Friday, April 19, 2024, Maine and the world lost one of its finest flowers.

Barb, who was called “Bobbie” by everyone except her husband, was born on Sept. 29, 1936, in Detroit, Mich. to Dorothy (Wagner) and D. J. Healy III.

She was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Sherrill; her sisters Janet and Kathy, and her brother, Danny.

She is survived by her sister, Joan; her daughters Kerrin Pulis, of Los Angeles, Calif., Melissa Connolly, of Sherborn, Mass., her sons Kevin, of Naples, Fla., and Andrew, of Clayton, N.C.; 10 grandchildren, of whom she was inordinately proud; and two adorable great-granddaughters.

In Massachusetts, she was an employee of Digital Equipment Corporation, and lived in Sudbury, Mass. In Maine, she lived in Gray, where she was an active member of the Not Your Mother’s Garden Club and a volunteer gardener and attendant in the Snack Shack for the Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park. She is also survived, barely, by her husband whom she put up with for 69 years, Ray. She leaves behind her a garden of friends…

Instead of funeral flowers, please send a donation to the

Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park,

P.O. Box 1231,

Gray, Maine.

Or please help a child plant a pretty flower, and then go to lunch together.

