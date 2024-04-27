HOLDEN – Nancy R. Barrows of Holden, Maine passed away on April 23, 2024, at the age of 66 in Bangor, Maine. She is survived by her husband, Gregory Barrows, and daughter, Kimberlee Barrows.
A public funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday May 18, 2024, in Bangor. An expanded obituary including details of the funeral services can be found on the Brooking-Smith website at http://www.BrookingsSmith.com.
Copy the Story Link
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.