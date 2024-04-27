HOLDEN – Nancy R. Barrows of Holden, Maine passed away on April 23, 2024, at the age of 66 in Bangor, Maine. She is survived by her husband, Gregory Barrows, and daughter, Kimberlee Barrows.

A public funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday May 18, 2024, in Bangor. An expanded obituary including details of the funeral services can be found on the Brooking-Smith website at http://www.BrookingsSmith.com.

